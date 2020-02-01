Timothy Baptiste, 60, of Chicora passed away peacefully Jan. 31.
He was born in Butler in June of 1959 to George and Martha Baptiste.
Tim was a member of the Happy Hunters Club.
He loved hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his wife, family and friends.
His favorite hobby was searching for antiques and older items.
Tim was the loving husband of Lisa (Perry) Baptiste whom he has shared his life with for over 38 years; the brother of Dave Baptiste, Terry (Debbie) Baptiste and Wendy (David) Miller; the uncle to numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Baptiste.
He was loved by all that knew him and will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
BAPTISTE - Friends of Timothy Baptiste, who died Jan. 31, will be received 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Services immediately following in the funeral home.
Burial will take place privately in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020