Service Information Bauer Funeral Home 515 N McKean St Kittanning , PA 16201 (724)-545-9464 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Elderton Volunteer fire hall 305 Williams St. Elderton , PA

Timothy C. Byers Sr., 61, of Kittanning passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at ACMH Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 3, 1958, in Kittanning, the son of George "Bill" and Margaret "Peggy" (Byers) Carson.

Tim was a 1976 graduate of Ford City High School and for 25 years, he worked for Daily's Juice in Verona as a lab technician.

Tim enjoyed off road and mudding in his Jeep, and also enjoyed camping with his family.

He was an avid wrestling and racing fan. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and he loved attending family gatherings and cookouts.

Tim leaves behind to cherish his memory three children, Jessica Winghart and her husband, Rich, of Elderton, Timothy Byers Jr. of Shelocta, and Samantha McGee of Butler; seven grandsons; a sister, Diana R. Fennell of Kittanning; a brother, Douglas A. Carson and his wife, Tammy, of Cadogan; two half-brothers, Melvin Plunkard and Ralph Plunkard, both of Mars; and three half-sisters, Beatrice Wideman of Butler, Linda Plunkard of Mars, and Debra Betts of Valencia.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; and a half-brother, Robert Plunkard.

BYERS - A celebration of life for Timothy C. Byers Sr., who died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Elderton Volunteer Fire Hall, 305 Williams St., Elderton.

Inurnment will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Concord Township, Butler County.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Contributions may be made in his memory to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 16205.

To leave an online condolence for Tim's family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit



