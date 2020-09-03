Timothy C. Murray, 61, of Fenelton died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, following a lingering illness at the Chicora Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 30, 1958, in Butler, and was the son of the late John Murray and the late Dorothy M. Dougherty Murray.
He was a 1977 graduate of Karns City High School.
He was a lifetime member of Mater Dolorosa Church.
He worked at Penn Champ.
Tim is survived by his sister, Catherine A. Murray of Fenelton; four brothers, John M. Murray of Chicora, Patrick and Marsha Murray of Vandergrift, Daniel Murray of Durango, Colo., and Martin and Deborah Murray of Fenelton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Elizabeth Murray.
MURRAY - Services for Timothy C. Murray, who died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, will be held privately Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Mater Dolorosa Church.
Interment will be held in St. John's Church Cemetery, Fenelton.
Arrangements are under the direction of STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME, Chicora.
Please visit www.steighnerfuneralhome.com
.