Timothy Fitzgerald Duffy, 53, of Butler passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Grove in New Castle.
He was born Nov. 3, 1966, in Hempstead, N.Y., and was the son of the late Ronald G. and Thelma (Bixler) Duffy.
Surviving are his sister, Mrs. Ronald (Marsha) Weleski of Butler; his brother, Jack D. Staeger of Butler; and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
DUFFY - Private services were held for Timothy Fitzgerald Duffy, who died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Prospect.
Arrangements were handled by Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020