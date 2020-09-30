Timothy Kovocovsky, 54, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
He was born Dec. 14, 1965, in Butler, and was the son of Donna Sholes and the late Anthony Kovocovsky Sr.
Timothy enjoyed fishing, movies, coins and stamps, and was known to be a hard worker.
He was the brother of Mark (Susan Young) Kovocovsky Sr., Anthony Kovocovsky Jr. and Matthew (Charlene Zotter) Kovocovsky.
He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
KOVOCOVSKY - All services for Timothy Kovocovsky, who died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, will be held privately and are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
.