Timothy L. Beachem, 56, of West Sunbury passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
He was born July 7, 1964, in Butler, and was the son of the late Harry and Rita (McElhaney) Beachem.
Tim was a son of the West Sunbury American Legion.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but he loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren.
Tim was the husband of Adrienne Beachem; loving father of Racquel Beachem, Sheena (Justin Thomas) Beachem and Tomika Cottrill; brother of Steven and Michael Beachem; and the grandfather of Brayden, Jamaal, Jada, Jacoby, Tashema, Tayinna and Tamiya.
BEACHEM - Friends of Timothy L. Beachem, who died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Prayer services will follow immediately in the funeral home.
