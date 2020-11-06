1/
Timothy L. "Tim" Beachem
1964 - 2020
Timothy L. Beachem, 56, of West Sunbury passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

He was born July 7, 1964, in Butler, and was the son of the late Harry and Rita (McElhaney) Beachem.

Tim was a son of the West Sunbury American Legion.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but he loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren.

Tim was the husband of Adrienne Beachem; loving father of Racquel Beachem, Sheena (Justin Thomas) Beachem and Tomika Cottrill; brother of Steven and Michael Beachem; and the grandfather of Brayden, Jamaal, Jada, Jacoby, Tashema, Tayinna and Tamiya.

BEACHEM - Friends of Timothy L. Beachem, who died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

Prayer services will follow immediately in the funeral home.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Prayer Service
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
