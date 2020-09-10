1/1
Timothy M. Dr. Spina
1945 - 2020
Dr. Timothy M. Spina, 75, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was born May 28, 1945, in Augusta, Ga., and was the son of the late Dr. Carmen Michael and Elizabeth (Soderberg) Spina.

Tim was a 1969 graduate of Grove City College, and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh Dental School in 1973.

He started his pediatric dentistry in Homestead and then came to Butler. Tim loved dentistry, his family, his dog and friends. He enjoyed golfing with his buddies.

Tim was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He had a strong Christian faith and he believed and found the best in everyone. He will be remembered as the most loving, caring and intelligent husband, father, uncle and friend by all. He will be deeply missed.

Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Wendy MacKay Spina of Butler; and his son, Tim "TJ" Spina Jr. of Pittsburgh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Nancy Vargo, and his nephew, who will be waiting at the gate of heaven to greet him, along with many other family and friends.

SPINA - A memorial service for Dr. Timothy M. Spina, who died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with his interim pastor, the Rev. James F. Neal officiating.

Burial will be private.

Arrangements were handled by Young Funeral Home, Butler.

Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave., #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 10, 2020.
