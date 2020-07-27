1/1
Timothy M. Hemmes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy M. Hemmes, 39, of Connoquenessing Township, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Sandra Wehr Nebel; his daughter, Jaylei Hemmes; his sisters, Dawn M. Eckstein of Connoquenessing Township and Heather L. (Joe) Conrad of East Butler; his nieces and nephews, Brandon and Jesse Eckstein, and Cody and Taylor Conrad; and his beloved dogs, Trinity and Baylei.
HEMMES - Services for Timothy M. Hemmes, who died Thursday, July 23, 2020, will be held privately by his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mario Lemieux Foundation or to the Butler County Humane Society.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Rd., Renfrew.
To view the full obituary and to leave expressions of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved