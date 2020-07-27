Timothy M. Hemmes, 39, of Connoquenessing Township, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Sandra Wehr Nebel; his daughter, Jaylei Hemmes; his sisters, Dawn M. Eckstein of Connoquenessing Township and Heather L. (Joe) Conrad of East Butler; his nieces and nephews, Brandon and Jesse Eckstein, and Cody and Taylor Conrad; and his beloved dogs, Trinity and Baylei.
HEMMES - Services for Timothy M. Hemmes, who died Thursday, July 23, 2020, will be held privately by his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mario Lemieux Foundation or to the Butler County Humane Society.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Rd., Renfrew.
