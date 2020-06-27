Timothy Paul Mainhart, 35, of Butler passed on June 25, 2020.
Born Nov. 15, 1984, he is survived by his parents, Gordon L. and Terri Mainhart and Cindy and Wayne Clark; his two grandmothers, Genny Mainhart and Mary "Mamie" Miller; his four siblings, Nicholas Clark, Libby Mainhart, Ashlee Mainhart and Grant Allen Clark; two nieces, Milly and Gracie Mainhart; his five stepsiblings, Jason Clark, Lelah Geibel, Lacy Caiazza, and Adam and Jesse Coddington; several stepnieces and stepnephews; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tim worked at Caliente Pizza & Draft House, and was not only an employee, but a friend to everyone who walked through the door. He'd just as soon serve you a beer as sit down and have one with you. Tim carried this attitude throughout his life, and was so loved by everyone he knew, as they were so proud to tell you.
While he was a lifelong fan of sports and music, doing whatever he could to get to a set of bleachers and always plucking a bass or guitar, his favorite thing to play was any game his dear niece, Milly, would come up with for him. His charisma even extended to children wherein some would only refer to him as "the fun guy" at get-togethers.
The amount of love that people had in their hearts for Timmy is only exceeded by the mark and memories he left with everyone.
#wildcard #TimPetty
MAINHART - There will be no public visitation for Timothy Paul Mainhart, who died Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Services and burial will be private.
A celebration of Tim's life will be held at a later date.
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Butler County Marine Corps League Toys for Tots, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.
