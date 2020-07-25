1/1
Timothy R. Jones
1951 - 2020
Timothy R. Jones, 69, of Butler, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home.
Born April 2, 1951, in Butler, he was a son of the late Robert C. Jones and Betty (Diehl) Jones.
He graduated from Butler High School, had an associate degree from Butler County Community College, and had attended the Firestone Conservatory of Music.
He was retired from Texas Instruments, was an amateur astronomer, had a great interest in cars, and enjoyed photography.
He is survived by his wife, Judy A. (Maletta) Jones, whom he married April 4, 1987; and his niece, Jennifer Litteral.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Litteral.
JONES - Family and friends of Timothy R. Jones, who died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, will gather from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A blessing service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to the current regulations and mandates, visitors are required to bring and wear a facial covering and social distance. Groups are limited to 25 people.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
