Toby L. Larimore, 41, of Karns City, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday afternoon, March 22, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Toby was born June 1, 1978, in Kittanning. He was the son of Leslie Brothers Larimore of Petrolia, and the late Jeffrey W. Larimore and the late Deborah Erdos Reed.
Toby was a 1997 graduate of Karns City Area High School, and was employed as a driver for Shriver Bus Co. in Cowansville.
He enjoyed hunting, camping and most especially, spending time with his kids and family. He was an avid NASCAR and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
He had been a member of Petrolia Fire Department for more than 20 years and had served the department as assistant chief.
Toby is survived by his wife, Tammy L. Merchant Larimore, whom he married Sept. 10, 2011, in Petrolia.
Also surviving are three children, Landon D., Chloe M. and Carly E. Larimore, all of Karns City; three sisters, Lynda M. Larimore Tahon (Ben) of Tarentum, Stephanie L. Servis (Jay) of North East, Pa., and Krista Albaugh (Brandon) of Shippenville; a brother, Ronnie Albaugh (Hannah) of Punxsutawney; his mother-in-law, Angie Merchant of Karns City; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Denise and Mike Crawford of Harrisville; his maternal grandfathers, Richard Erdos of Michigan, and Sam Brothers of Petrolia; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Toby was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jerry Merchant.
LARIMORE - Should you be able to attend, friends of Toby L. Larimore, who died Sunday, March 22, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora. The viewing chapel will be limited to 10 people at a time.
We appreciate in this uncertain time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer.
A private family service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. David Perry, pastor of the Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church officiating.
To help defray funeral expenses, contributions may be sent to the funeral home at P.O. Box 262, Chicora, PA 16025.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 24, 2020