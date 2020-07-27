Todd J. Urban, 47, of Slippery Rock passed away at 1:06 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at UPMC Farrell after a three-year battle with cancer.
Todd was born on Sept. 14, 1972, in Butler. He was the son of the late Jan "John" Urban and Mary Ellen (Weitzel) Urban.
Todd began driving truck with his father at the age of 18 for his Grandad Braden's Trucking Company, Braden Weitzel Trucking. He continued to drive for 29 years without any accidents, and hauled for DuBrook Concrete and Erie Enterprises.
Todd is survived by "his better half," Kimberly, of Slippery Rock, and her children, Tyler, Hunter (Alyssa), and Evie Tebay; his mother, Mary Ellen, of Unionville; his grandfather, Braden Weitzel, of Unionville; one sister, Klaressa McGill of Slippery Rock; two nieces, Jessica Rae and Mary Elizabeth McGill; one great-nephew, Ryder John; and one great-niece, Raelynn Violet. He is also survived by four aunts, Bradene (Mike) Kaltenbach, Rae Weitzel, Genive Bridges and Mary Ann Jarmulowicz; two uncles, Braden Weitzel II (Lori) and Fred Jevsevar; many cousins; and his faithful companion, Remi the Saint Bernard.
Todd was preceded in death by his father, John Urban; his maternal grandmother, Violet Weitzel; and his paternal grandmother, Mary Ann Jevsevar.
URBAN - Family and friends of Todd J. Urban, who died Saturday, July 25, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, with Pastor Steve Noullet of Butler Assembly of God, officiating. Those attending Tuesday and Wednesday are asked to please wear a face covering and maintain social distancing guidelines.
Burial will be in Muddycreek Cemetery.
If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com