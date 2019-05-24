Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Todd Richard Bennett. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Todd Richard Bennett, 52, of Portersville passed away on Sunday while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Born May 12, 1967, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Craig Eugene Bennett, and is survived by his mother, Jean Virginia Stenzel Bennett of Portersville.

Todd loved working in construction and enjoyed going out to eat and visiting McConnells Mill. He loved his family and his dog, Chaos. He treasured his grandchildren.

He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.

In addition to his mother, Todd is survived by his son, Joshua Todd Bennett of Portersville, and Destiny Bennett of Ohio; his grandchildren, Braly and Alivia; the mother of his children, Dawn Bennett; his sister, Tara Getty of Portersville; his nieces, Shyanne and Nevada; his stepbrother, David Coon; his stepmother, Barbara Coon; and many friends.

BENNETT - Family and friends of Todd Richard Bennett, who died Sunday, May 19, 2019, will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Todd's honor to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation at

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



