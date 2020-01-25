Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Toshiko "Tosh" Suyama. View Sign Service Information Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp. 2678 Rochester Road Cranberry Twp. , PA 16066 (724)-772-8800 Send Flowers Obituary



She was the beloved wife of the late Yoshitaka Suyama; and the loving mother to Takayuki Suyama (So Yong) and Joe Suyama (Michelle).

She was also the proud grandmother to Emi, Kai and Rin Suyama of Allison Park.

Tosh lived life to the fullest. After graduating from Kobe University, she married Yosh and moved to the United States to begin an incredible journey together. From California to Connecticut, Wichita to Paris, they traveled the world making friends for a lifetime and countless memories together.

Having lived on three continents, Tosh and Yosh finally settled in Philadelphia, where they raised their two boys, and Yosh, a distinguished professor at the University of Pennsylvania, enjoyed an accomplished career teaching students molecular biology for over 30 years.

Tosh was a jack-of-all-trades. If she didn't know how to do something, she quickly learned by spending time in night class or by borrowing countless do-it-yourself books from the local library.

She was a mother, an accountant, a seamstress, a tax specialist, and most recently, a day trader. She loved to cook, travel, and most of all, enjoyed being with her family.

She made friends wherever she went, and grew to love the community and staff at Sherwood Oaks.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the wonderful care provided by the Skilled Nursing Unit at Sherwood Oaks.

SUYAMA - Services and interment were private for Toshiko Suyama, who died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry.

Please visit



Toshiko Suyama, 86, of Cranberry Township passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2020.She was the beloved wife of the late Yoshitaka Suyama; and the loving mother to Takayuki Suyama (So Yong) and Joe Suyama (Michelle).She was also the proud grandmother to Emi, Kai and Rin Suyama of Allison Park.Tosh lived life to the fullest. After graduating from Kobe University, she married Yosh and moved to the United States to begin an incredible journey together. From California to Connecticut, Wichita to Paris, they traveled the world making friends for a lifetime and countless memories together.Having lived on three continents, Tosh and Yosh finally settled in Philadelphia, where they raised their two boys, and Yosh, a distinguished professor at the University of Pennsylvania, enjoyed an accomplished career teaching students molecular biology for over 30 years.Tosh was a jack-of-all-trades. If she didn't know how to do something, she quickly learned by spending time in night class or by borrowing countless do-it-yourself books from the local library.She was a mother, an accountant, a seamstress, a tax specialist, and most recently, a day trader. She loved to cook, travel, and most of all, enjoyed being with her family.She made friends wherever she went, and grew to love the community and staff at Sherwood Oaks.The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the wonderful care provided by the Skilled Nursing Unit at Sherwood Oaks.SUYAMA - Services and interment were private for Toshiko Suyama, who died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.Professional arrangements have been entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry.Please visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close