Tracy Charlier
1969 - 2020
It is with deep sorrow that the family of Tracy Charlier announce her peaceful passing on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Presbyterian Hospital following a long, hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer. She was 51.

She was born on April 28, 1969, in Butler, and was the daughter of Jill Irvine and the late August Pozgaj.

She attended Seneca Valley High School.

Tracy touched so many lives with her beautiful smile, unwavering faith and determination to see the positive side of every situation. Wise beyond her years, she was an inspiration to never give up on life and to be grateful for each day.

Her courage and unwavering faith set an example for all. She fought harder for her life than the toughest of us. Inside that tiny body was the heart of a warrior with boundless determination.

She was welcomed into heaven with open arms by her husband, Chris Charlier Sr.; her father, James Irvine Sr.; her grandparents, Lois (Hillmar), Robert Stillwagon, her Dado Pozgaj and Mary Pozgaj; her Aunt Joyce Isles; her brother, James (Jimmy) Irvine Jr.; and her beloved golden retriever, Maddie Mae.

She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Ashlee and Christopher "Critter" Charlier; her mother, Jill Irvine; her sisters, Shellie (Bill) Cahall, Bonnie Burgard, Sherry (Randy) Bennett, JoAnn (Denny) Paris and Bobbi (Ted) Krajewski; her aunts, uncles and cousins; her many nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Lily and Tessa.

CHARLIER - A celebration of life for Tracy Charlier, who died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, will be held beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Lambert Pavilion, 386 Fanker Road, Harmony.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to her GoFundMe account, Tracy Charlier's Celebration of Life, or directly to her children, Ashlee Charlier and Christopher Charlier.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Lambert Pavilion
Funeral services provided by
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
