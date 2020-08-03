1/1
Tracy Lynn Shultzaberger
Tracy Lynn Shultzaberger, 58, of Evans City, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born Feb. 24, 1962, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Chester Lynn Ness and Fay Carole Fleischman Ness.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Phillips and James Phillips; 10 grandchildren; her brothers, Jeff (Lynda) Ness and Scott Ness; and her sister, Lori (Joe) Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis R. Shultzaberger; and her son, Christopher Phillips.
She will be well missed by her family and friends.
SHULTZABERGER - Services for Tracy Lynn Shultzaberger, Friday, July 31, 2020, will be held privately by her family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 3, 2020.
