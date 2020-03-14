Twila B. Bakken, 94, of Zelienople passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople.
Born Jan. 15, 1926, in Gibsonia, she was the daughter of the late Michael A. and Dora Jahnig Bartello.
Twila worked as a librarian for 66 years and was a volunteer in the Passavant Lutheran Senior Care Library. She enjoyed various activities and helping out in the on-campus chapel.
She was the sister of Olive (James) Boice; and the aunt of Mark (Kim) Boice, Russell Boice, Pamela (Raymond) Molinaro, Clark (Dottie) Bartell, Beth (Scott) Sorenson, David (Norah) Bartell, Deborah (Michael) Knauff and Peter (Sonya) Bartell.
She is also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew H. Bakken; and two brothers, James and Benson Bartell.
BAKKEN - Arrangements for Twila B. Bakken, who died Thursday, March 12, 2020, are under the care of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial will be in Allegheny County Memorial Park.
Online condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020