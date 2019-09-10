Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Twila M. Wagner. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary



Twila was born on May 23, 1944, in Butler. She was the daughter of the late Merle and Grace Kaylor Snow.

She was a 1963 graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School.

She retired as a cook from Sugarcreek Rest and had also been employed for many years at This Side of the River Tavern at Bradys Bend.

Twila enjoyed playing bingo and cards.

Surviving are two sons, John D. Wagner and his wife, Carrie, of Petrolia, and Brent A. Wagner and his wife, Marie, of West Freedom; a granddaughter, Tarah R. Herrick and her husband, Seth, of Meadville; two brothers, Dave and Edward Snow; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, Twila was preceded in death by a grandson, Nathan Wagner; and a sister, Margaret McGinnis.

WAGNER - Private funeral arrangements for Twila M. Wagner, who died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 169, Petrolia, PA 16050, the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, 73 Collier Road, Parker, PA 16049, or the East Brady Ambulance Service, 426 Kellys Way, East Brady, PA 16028.

Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019

