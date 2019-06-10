Tyler A. Crawford, 33, of Saxonburg passed away Sunday at Good Samaritan Hospice surrounded by his family.
Born April 10, 1986, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of Denise (Rich) Daubner of Saxonburg and Mark Crawford of Butler.
Tyler graduated from Knoch High School in 2004.
He enjoyed the outdoors and loved hunting and fishing. He also loved playing Frisbee and had a passion for sports.
He is also survived by his sisters, Erika Celestin of Butler and Timika Hile of Chicora; and two nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and various aunts and uncles.
CRAWFORD - Funeral services for Tyler A. Crawford, who died Sunday, June 9, 2019, will be private.
Anyone wanting to make donations, please donate to the Butler County Humane Society. Tyler had a passion for helping stray animals.
Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg was entrusted with arrangements.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 10, 2019