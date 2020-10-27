Tyler M. Rodgers, 26, of Butler passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital due to natural causes.
Born May 31, 1994, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Al and Cheri Decker Rodgers.
Tyler was as graduate of McGuire Memorial in Beaver County.
He loved reading, looking through books, and going to Kennywood, especially to ride the rollercoasters. Tyler's absolute favorite thing was trains, including Thomas the Tank Engine. He recently got to enjoy "A Day Out with Thomas," a memory his family will always cherish. He also loved Oreo cookies like no other and hot dogs from Eat'n Park.
Tyler will always be remembered by his red hair and cute smile.
He was the beloved son of Al and Cheri Rodgers of Butler; the brother of Arin Rodgers of Butler; the grandson of Evelyn Fritz Decker of Middlesex Township, and Laura Rodgers of Mars; and the nephew of Bill (Linda) Rodgers of Valencia, Tom (Sara) Rodgers of New Castle, Helena (Gary) Morgan of Evans City, Connie Gmuer of West Virginia, and Marty Decker of Butler.
He is also survived by numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Millard Decker; his aunt, Carol Kalkowski; his cousin, Brianne Morgan; and his great-aunts, Mary Fritz and Catherine (Charles) Fritz.
RODGERS - A private family service will be held for Tyler M. Rodgers, who died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Burial will be in Glade Run Cemetery, Middlesex Township.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses and to donate to a charity of the family's choice.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
.