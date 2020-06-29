V. Kenneth McCafferty, 85, of Renfrew, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, Cabot.
He was born Jan. 5, 1935, in Butler, and was the son of the late William Eugene McCafferty and Cornelia (Biehl) McCafferty.
Ken graduated from Butler High School in 1952, and attended Robert Morris University and Slippery Rock University.
He served in the U.S. Army National Guard.
In 1958, Ken founded Kenmac Sales and Rentals, where he worked until retiring in 1990. Ken was a Charter Member of Westminster Church (PCA) of Butler, where he was an elder and taught Sunday school. He was involved with multiple mission trips associated with the church.
Ken was a past board member of Seneca Hills, where he volunteered many hours, including the "Tuesday Group." He was also a past board member of the Butler County Chamber of Commerce. Ken lived his life in service of others.
Ken is survived by his loving spouse, Leah Rae, who he married on Aug. 21, 1958; three sons, Brian (Ruth) McCafferty of Butler, Kevin (Sandra) McCafferty of Butler, and Robert (Jodi) McCafferty of Portersville, Pa.; four grandchildren, Amanda (Adam) Martin, Ashlee (Matt) Dreher, Zachary McCafferty and Zoe McCafferty; four great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren, Danielle Malloy, Lacey Hemann, and Jake Branem; six step-great-grandchildren; and one niece, Carolyn Moses.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Robert E. McCafferty.
MCCAFFERTY - Friends of V. Kenneth McCafferty, who died Friday, June 26, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Westminster Church (PCA), with Pastor Dan Ledford, officiating.
Burial will take place in the North Side Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home of Butler.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Seneca Hills Bible Camp and Retreat Center, 276 Damascus Road, Polk, Pa., 16342.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
He was born Jan. 5, 1935, in Butler, and was the son of the late William Eugene McCafferty and Cornelia (Biehl) McCafferty.
Ken graduated from Butler High School in 1952, and attended Robert Morris University and Slippery Rock University.
He served in the U.S. Army National Guard.
In 1958, Ken founded Kenmac Sales and Rentals, where he worked until retiring in 1990. Ken was a Charter Member of Westminster Church (PCA) of Butler, where he was an elder and taught Sunday school. He was involved with multiple mission trips associated with the church.
Ken was a past board member of Seneca Hills, where he volunteered many hours, including the "Tuesday Group." He was also a past board member of the Butler County Chamber of Commerce. Ken lived his life in service of others.
Ken is survived by his loving spouse, Leah Rae, who he married on Aug. 21, 1958; three sons, Brian (Ruth) McCafferty of Butler, Kevin (Sandra) McCafferty of Butler, and Robert (Jodi) McCafferty of Portersville, Pa.; four grandchildren, Amanda (Adam) Martin, Ashlee (Matt) Dreher, Zachary McCafferty and Zoe McCafferty; four great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren, Danielle Malloy, Lacey Hemann, and Jake Branem; six step-great-grandchildren; and one niece, Carolyn Moses.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Robert E. McCafferty.
MCCAFFERTY - Friends of V. Kenneth McCafferty, who died Friday, June 26, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Westminster Church (PCA), with Pastor Dan Ledford, officiating.
Burial will take place in the North Side Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home of Butler.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Seneca Hills Bible Camp and Retreat Center, 276 Damascus Road, Polk, Pa., 16342.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 29, 2020.