V. Marlene "Meem" Burke, 74, of Karns City passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital, while surrounded by her loving family.
Marlene was born Oct. 12, 1946, in Butler. She was the daughter of the late C. Jay Sr. and Isabelle A. Corbett Croyle.
She was a 1964 graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School.
In her earlier years, Marlene had attended the Karns City Church of God of Prophecy, and had been employed at C&L Loan Co. in Butler, and J.C. Penney.
She was a homemaker.
Marlene enjoyed visiting her camp in Tionesta, talking with people, family get-togethers and holiday parties, where she was well-known throughout the family for her wonderful sense of humor. She most especially enjoyed the company of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her dog, "Shooter."
She is survived by her husband, Leo F. Burke, whom she married June 24, 1967, in Connoquenessing.
Also surviving are two daughters, LeAnne McConnell and her husband, Jeff, of Bruin, and Nichole Morrow and her husband, Chris, of Fenelton; five grandchildren, Kortney Bradley and her husband, Mike, Samantha Cornetti and her husband, Joe, Kaitlin Scheerbaum and her husband, Dustin, Cameron Wagner and Emma Morrow; four great-grandchildren, Hanna and Ryan Cornetti, and Easton and Mason Scheerbaum, and Marlene was looking forward to the birth of her fifth great-grandchild soon; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Kiara, Katelyn and Koen Bradley; her siblings, Bishop C. Jay Croyle and his wife, Bess, of Foxburg, Charles A. Croyle and his wife, Tammy, and Brenda J. King and her husband, John, all of Karns City, Connie M. Highlander and her husband, Jim, of Oil City; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law.
The family would like to thank the Butler Dialysis Center, the Karns City Regional and Butler Ambulance Services, for their care and compassion.
BURKE - Should you be able to attend, friends of V. Marlene "Meem" Burke, who died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora-Fenelton Road, Chicora.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
We appreciate in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Marlene's brother, Bishop C. Jay Croyle, a Church of God of Prophecy pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Karns City Regional Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 21, Petrolia, PA 16050.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com
.