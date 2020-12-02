1/1
V. Marlene "Meem" Burke
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share V.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
V. Marlene "Meem" Burke, 74, of Karns City passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital, while surrounded by her loving family.

Marlene was born Oct. 12, 1946, in Butler. She was the daughter of the late C. Jay Sr. and Isabelle A. Corbett Croyle.

She was a 1964 graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School.

In her earlier years, Marlene had attended the Karns City Church of God of Prophecy, and had been employed at C&L Loan Co. in Butler, and J.C. Penney.

She was a homemaker.

Marlene enjoyed visiting her camp in Tionesta, talking with people, family get-togethers and holiday parties, where she was well-known throughout the family for her wonderful sense of humor. She most especially enjoyed the company of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her dog, "Shooter."

She is survived by her husband, Leo F. Burke, whom she married June 24, 1967, in Connoquenessing.

Also surviving are two daughters, LeAnne McConnell and her husband, Jeff, of Bruin, and Nichole Morrow and her husband, Chris, of Fenelton; five grandchildren, Kortney Bradley and her husband, Mike, Samantha Cornetti and her husband, Joe, Kaitlin Scheerbaum and her husband, Dustin, Cameron Wagner and Emma Morrow; four great-grandchildren, Hanna and Ryan Cornetti, and Easton and Mason Scheerbaum, and Marlene was looking forward to the birth of her fifth great-grandchild soon; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Kiara, Katelyn and Koen Bradley; her siblings, Bishop C. Jay Croyle and his wife, Bess, of Foxburg, Charles A. Croyle and his wife, Tammy, and Brenda J. King and her husband, John, all of Karns City, Connie M. Highlander and her husband, Jim, of Oil City; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law.

The family would like to thank the Butler Dialysis Center, the Karns City Regional and Butler Ambulance Services, for their care and compassion.

BURKE - Should you be able to attend, friends of V. Marlene "Meem" Burke, who died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora-Fenelton Road, Chicora.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

We appreciate in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Marlene's brother, Bishop C. Jay Croyle, a Church of God of Prophecy pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Karns City Regional Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 21, Petrolia, PA 16050.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hile Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hile Funeral Home
339 Chicora Fenelton Rd
Chicora, PA 16025
(724) 445-7500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved