Val D. Hillwig, 64, of Parker Personal Care Homeon Aug. 15, 2020, moved to a mansion that his Savior prepared for him in Heaven.
Val was surrounded by his family during his final day on earth.
Val is missed very much by family and friends.
HILLWIG - Friends of Val D. Hillwig, who died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdayat Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady.
A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 8 p.m. Wednesday with Pastor Paul DeBacco of the Criswell Baptist Church officiating.
Those attending the services Wednesday are asked to wear a face mask or appropriate facial covering.
Private burial will be in Bradys Bend Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the Hillwig family suggests that donations be made in Val's name to Parker Personal Care, 103 Seward St., Parker, PA 16049.
.