Vance Wesley Henry, 71, of Palmer Pa., passed peacefully from this life surrounded by family at home on July 7, 2020.
Born on Aug. 18, 1948, in Butler, he was the son of the late Frank D. and Jean K. (Shearer) Henry.
Vance enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Bernadette; his children, Kevin Henry of Columbia, Md., Colleen Frey and her husband, Thomas, of Lebanon, Pa., Thomas Henry and his wife, Christen, of Fenton, Mich., and Theresa Barrett and her husband, Arthur, of Pittsburgh.
He particularly treasured time with his grandchildren, Carolyn, Lucas and Marian Frey, Charles Barrett, and Maggie Grace Henry.
Vance is also survived by his siblings, Brian Henry of State College, Kathy Spencer of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, and Keith Henry of Sedona, Ariz.
He was employed by Victaulic as an engineer and previously worked for Imo Delaval, Inc.
HENRY - Calling hours for Vance Wesley Henry, who died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Finegan Funeral Home, 4080 William Penn Hwy., Easton, Pa.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 4049 Hartley Ave., Easton, Pa.
Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa. A late lunch will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Vance to National Right to Life at www.nrlc.org/donate,
or Salesian Missions at www.salesianmissions.org
.
Please visit www.fineganfh.com
.