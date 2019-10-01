Velma A. Gates, 90, of Cabot passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 28, 2019.
She was under hospice care for a year.
Surviving are her loving husband, Lewis E. "Gene" Gates.
GATES - Per her wishes, there will be no visitation or services for Velma A. Gates, who died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 1, 2019