Velma A. Gates, 90,of Cabot passed away on Sept. 28, 2019, at her home peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
She was under hospice care for a year.
Surviving are her loving husband, Lewis E. "Gene" Gates; her children, Cathy Stewart and her husband, Matt, Beverly Hawk, Larry Huffman and his wife, Brenda, Kelly Gates Carr and her husband, Thomas, and Lisa Gates; and several grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
GATES - Per her wishes, there will be no visitation or services for Velma A. Gates, who died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 11, 2020