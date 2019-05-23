Velma L. Mansfield, 80, of Portersville passed away on Wednesday at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born Oct. 12, 1938, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late George W. Fowler and Eva Wise Fowler.
Velma was a member of Jefferson Center Presbyterian Church and a former member of the Connoquenessing Lions Club.
She enjoyed painting and playing cards.
Surviving are her son, Donald (Polly) Mansfield; her daughters, Robin Fry and Lori Mansfield; her granddaughter, Rachael Mansfield; her grandson, Zachary Fry; and her sister, Betty (Calvin) Bowser.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, George Fowler and Raymond Fowler; her grandson, Donald Glenn Mansfield Jr.; her husband, Donald C. Mansfield; and her son-in-law, Marc Fry.
MANSFIELD - Friends of Velma L. Mansfield, who died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jefferson Center Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jim Steiner officiating. A luncheon will follow the service at the church.
Private interment will follow in Brownsdale Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 23, 2019