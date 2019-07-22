Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera D. Hasley. View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Send Flowers Obituary





Vera D. Hasley, 97, of Allison Park, formerly of Valencia, passed away Sunday morning at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.

Born in Pittsburgh on Sept. 24, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Austa Hutchison Daum. She was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and Slippery Rock University. Vera had been a special needs teacher for the Midwestern Intermediate Unit in Grove City for more than 30 years. She was a member of Glade Run Church, where she was a former deacon and elder, Sunday school teacher and youth group leader. She had worked at the Kingsley House Association as a social worker and also volunteered at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars for more than 29 years.



Surviving are her daughter, Kristine Cress (William) of Mars; her four sons, Richard Hasley Jr. (Rhonda) of Memphis, Tenn., the Rev. Dr. Stephen Hasley (Sandra West) of Hilton Head, S.C., William Hasley of Hollywood, Calif., and David Hasley of West View; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Hilda Cicone of McCandless Township; and her nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Hasley, whom she married on June 11, 1943, and who died on Dec. 10, 2003; and a sister, Mary Caroline Ludwig.



HASLEY — Friends of Vera D. Hasley, who died Sunday, July 21, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Glade Run Church, 1091 Pittsburgh Rd., Valencia, with the Rev. Stephen Gutridge officiating. Please meet at the church. Burial will be in Allegheny County Memorial Park, McCandless Township. Memorials may be made to Glade Run Church or Good Samaritan Hospice, 116 Brownshill Rd., Valencia, PA, 16059. Directions and condolences are available at

