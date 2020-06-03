Vera "Jean" Davis
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vera "Jean" Davis, 88, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.
Born Feb. 24, 1932, in Harmony, she was the daughter of the late Estella Mae Kneiss Moyer and Harry E. Moyer.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles "Chuck" M. Davis; four sons, Jack (Peggy), Chuck (Carol), Denny (Janet) and Jamie (Raelene) Davis, and one daughter, Barb (Jeff) Rickert, all of Cranberry Township; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Davis is also survived by her siblings, Grace McClelland, Harold "Ray" Moyer and Ruth Dietrich.
Jean was preceded in death by her son, David L. Davis; her grandson, Robert "Bobby" Davis; and her siblings, Mary Jane Moyer, Lois Groves and John Moyer.
DAVIS - Due to current health concerns, services for Vera "Jean" Davis, who died Monday, June 1, 2020, will be held privately by her family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Cranberry Township Historical Society.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-776-6610
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved