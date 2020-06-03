Vera "Jean" Davis, 88, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.
Born Feb. 24, 1932, in Harmony, she was the daughter of the late Estella Mae Kneiss Moyer and Harry E. Moyer.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles "Chuck" M. Davis; four sons, Jack (Peggy), Chuck (Carol), Denny (Janet) and Jamie (Raelene) Davis, and one daughter, Barb (Jeff) Rickert, all of Cranberry Township; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Davis is also survived by her siblings, Grace McClelland, Harold "Ray" Moyer and Ruth Dietrich.
Jean was preceded in death by her son, David L. Davis; her grandson, Robert "Bobby" Davis; and her siblings, Mary Jane Moyer, Lois Groves and John Moyer.
DAVIS - Due to current health concerns, services for Vera "Jean" Davis, who died Monday, June 1, 2020, will be held privately by her family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Cranberry Township Historical Society.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 3, 2020.