Memorial service 3:00 PM Highland Presbyterian Church Slippery Rock , PA

Vera Diane Pifer, a longtime resident of Slippery Rock died peacefully on Friday after a long and courageous battle with cancer at the age of 63.

Vera was a devoted and loving wife and mother, who loved serving others as a community volunteer over many years at the VA Butler Healthcare Hospital, the Slippery Rock Senior Center, the Slippery Rock Community Library and as a member of the Slippery Rock American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 393.

She was a passionate writer of letters to the editor, particularly to the Butler Eagle, which published several of her heartfelt letters.

A lover of nature and art, Vera was a talented painter and loved decorating and improving her home.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Pifer; her son, Robert Fagley; a sister, Donna Hicks-Wood (Brian); her brothers, Robert (Ella), Ronald, Edward, and Thomas (Betty) Hicks; and many nieces and nephews, most of whom live in Western Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard Hicks.

PIFER - A memorial service for Vera Diane Pifer, who died Friday, June 14, 2019, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Highland Presbyterian Church in Slippery Rock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Slippery Rock Community Library at 724- 738-9179.



