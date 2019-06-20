Butler Eagle

Vera Diane Pifer

Service Information
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Highland Presbyterian Church
Slippery Rock, PA
Obituary
Vera Diane Pifer, a longtime resident of Slippery Rock died peacefully on Friday after a long and courageous battle with cancer at the age of 63.
Vera was a devoted and loving wife and mother, who loved serving others as a community volunteer over many years at the VA Butler Healthcare Hospital, the Slippery Rock Senior Center, the Slippery Rock Community Library and as a member of the Slippery Rock American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 393.
She was a passionate writer of letters to the editor, particularly to the Butler Eagle, which published several of her heartfelt letters.
A lover of nature and art, Vera was a talented painter and loved decorating and improving her home.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Pifer; her son, Robert Fagley; a sister, Donna Hicks-Wood (Brian); her brothers, Robert (Ella), Ronald, Edward, and Thomas (Betty) Hicks; and many nieces and nephews, most of whom live in Western Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard Hicks.
PIFER - A memorial service for Vera Diane Pifer, who died Friday, June 14, 2019, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Highland Presbyterian Church in Slippery Rock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Slippery Rock Community Library at 724- 738-9179.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 20, 2019
