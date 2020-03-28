Verda M. Gray Texter, 92, of Parker, passed away at Parker Personal Care Home late Thursday evening, March 26, 2020.
Born March 17, 1928, in Petrolia, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Hawk Gray.
Verda grew up in Petrolia and graduated from Karns City High School in 1946.
She worked in Lee's Drug Store in the late 1940s, and also at the former Glass Containers plant in Parker.
She married the love of her life, Harry Texter, on Feb. 11, 1949, and he preceded her in death in 2016.
Verda was a member of First United Methodist Church of Parker, where she was also a member of the Women's Association.
She enjoyed reading and doing word puzzles and was well-known for cooking Sunday dinners for her family.
She is survived by her two sons, Patrick Texter of Parker, and Michael (Cara) Texter of Butler; four grandsons; two granddaughters; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Gray Jr.; one sister, Valjean Dunlap; and one grandson, Braden Texter.
Verda was the last of her family to pass away and the last of a generation.
TEXTER - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private for Verda M. Gray Texter, who died Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Interment will take place in Bear Creek Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Parker Methodist Church in her honor.
Arrangements were entrusted to H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, Parker.
If you would like to express your sympathies online, condolences may be made at www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020