Verlee Fischer, 92, of Cabot passed away Friday at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.

Born Feb. 2, 1927, in Wireton, Pa., she was the daughter of Donald Cameron Lynch and Sarah Elizabeth Alexander.

Verlee had worked as a registered nurse at the Home for Aged Protestant Women in Wilkinsburg and Wharton Nursing Home in Tennessee.

She was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church in Oakland.

Surviving are her son, Robert (Allison) Fischer of Butler; her daughter, Dian (Rod) Lovitt of Aliso Viejo, Calif.; her grandson, Robert (Becca) Fischer; two stepgranddaughters, Kasi (Kevin) Morrow and Kelly (Josh) Gamble; and two sisters, Yva Cypher Schoerner of Butler and Esther Stephens of Aliquippa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Robert George Fischer, who passed away Aug. 15, 2006.

FISCHER - Friends of Verlee Fischer, who died Friday, May 10, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Fox Funeral Home with the Rev. Douglas Spittel officiating.

Interment will follow in Mt. Royal Cemetery.

