Verna Craig (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
McKinley Funeral Home
109 Emlenton St
Clintonville, PA
16372
(814)-385-6615
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
109 Emlenton St
Clintonville, PA 16372
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
109 Emlenton St
Clintonville, PA 16372
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
202 W. State St.
West Sunbury, PA
Obituary
Verna Vardijan-McGallis-Craig, 93, of Clintonville passed away on Sept. 26, 2019, at Butler Hospital.
Verna was born on March 5, 1926, in Zagreb, Yugoslavia, to Catherine Vardijan.
Verna came to America in 1929 through Ellis Island, N.Y., at the age of 3. Her mother married Frank Oberdeen on Aug. 20, 1929.
Verna received her elementary schooling in Ganister, Pa., and also in Boyers. She graduated from Grove City High School in 1945.
Verna married John A. McGallis on Oct. 19, 1946. Together, the couple had four children, John D., Glenda K., Valerie M. and Dorothy J. Her husband John A. McGallis, passed away in August of 1960. The couple was married for 13 years.
Verna married Merle Craig on Sept. 26, 1964. Merle preceded her in death on Nov. 28, 2006. Merle and Verna celebrated 42 years of marriage and lived in Clintonville since 1975.
Verna enjoyed cooking, gardening, sending cards, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Verna was a life member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Murrinsville. She served as a sacristan for many years, as well as lector and eucharistic minister. She enjoyed singing in the choir as well.
Verna is survived by her fiancé, Edward J. McGowan Sr. of Karns City; her children, John D. McGallis and his wife, Sharyn, of Grove City, Glenda K. Davis and her husband, Pete, of Hilliards, Valerie M. Christie of Butler, and Dorothy J. Frisk and her husband, Dave, of Slippery Rock.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, R. Heath Todd and his wife, Christine, of Hawaii, Nicole Crownover and her husband, Michael, of Kittanning, Ryan Todd and his wife, Kristen, of Karns City, Michael McGallis, Kara McGallis, Kristen Kuzemchak, Jordan Christie, Hanna Craig, Caleb Craig, James Clark and David Frisk.
She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Mallory Crownover, Remi, Mason and Presley Todd, Knox Kuzemchak, Trey, and Alexa and Lauren Coyle; her sister, Vilma Oberdeen of Boyers; her brother, Stanley Oberdeen of Alabama; and a number of nieces and nephews.
CRAIG - The family of Verna Vardijan-McGallis-Craig, who died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton St., Clintonville.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Louis Catholic Church, 202 W. State St., West Sunbury, with Father Steve Neff officiating.
Burial will take place at Epiphany Cemetery in Boyers.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019
