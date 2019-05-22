Verna J. Christian, 75, of Rural Valley passed away on Tuesday at the Communities at Indian Haven.
Born Oct. 2, 1943, in Butler County, she was the daughter of the late Walter Hay and Bertha Hay.
Verna was a graduate of Knoch High School.
She worked as a custodian for Knoch High School.
She enjoyed playing bingo.
Surviving are her loving daughter, Pamela (Ronald) Thompson of Rural Valley; her grandson, Tyler (Alyssa) Thompson of Home, Pa.; her granddaughter, Kayla (James) Homze of Rural Valley; her great-granddaughters, McKenna Thompson and Kenzie Homze; and her sisters, Della Mae (Nicholas) Krechlich of Saxonburg, and Delores Hay of Zelienople.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Christian; and several siblings.
CHRISTIAN - Friends of Verna J. Christian, who died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
There will be no services.
Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 22, 2019