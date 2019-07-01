Verna M. (Tomko) Sanders, 74, of Butler, passed away peacefully on Friday at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Verna was born on Jan. 6, 1945, in Homestead, to the late John Tomko and Marie Brittman Tomko French.
She enjoyed family functions, shopping, talking to friends and meeting new people.
Verna is survived by her life partner, Peter Miles; her children, James Ziros, John Ziros and Terri (Dave) Ziros; five grandchildren; and her sister, Helen Ostrander.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Sanders; her son, Joseph Ziros; her sister, Theresa Guthrie; and her brother, Jack Tomko.
SANDERS - Per Verna's wishes all services are private.
Arrangements are under the care of the CHURCHFIELD-PETERS FUNERAL HOME, 501 Fifth Avenue, New Kensington.
For online condolences and more information please visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 1, 2019