Verne James Davis, 69, of Freedom, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born April 20, 1951, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Verne L. Davis and Betty Pryor Davis.
Verne was employed as a salesman for several companies in the retail sales industry.
He enjoyed baseball and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and his pets.He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
Verne leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Verne I. (Karen Rasmussen) Davis Jr. of Seven Fields; his siblings, Bill (Judy) Davis of Emsworth, Tom (Mary) Davis of Elkton, Ky., Rich (Sandy) Davis of Portersville, Rita Motler of Butler, and Betty Jo (Carl) Dillon of Marcellus, Mich.; his companion, Patty Heghton of Beaver Falls;her three children, who Verne loved as his own, Joshua, Jeremy and Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Verne was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Michael Davis, who passed away in 1976.
DAVIS - Friends of Verne James Davis, who died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, are invited to attend his memorial service at noon Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the Overlook Pavilion at Knob Hill Community Park in Marshall Township.
Verne will be laid to rest with his family at the Plains Church Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.