Vernelia J. Taylor, 88, of Cabot passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
Born Feb. 1, 1932, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Florence (Moon) Watterson.
She was a Reverend of the Holy One of Israel Tabernacle of Portersville Church, which she established along with her husband.
Surviving are her two sons, Floyd L. (Evelyn) Taylor of Butler, and Terry D. (Jami) Taylor of Slippery Rock; her daughter, Yvonne Brandon of Slippery Rock; six grandchildren, Cloressa, Melissa, Jeremy, Jessica, Erica and Jason; seven great-grandchildren, Evan, Jordan, Emma, Garret, James, Primrose and Cassidy; her siblings, Betty (Ray) Saul and Harriet (Arthur) Iman, both of Butler, Alice Bobbert of Herman and Sonny (Arlene) Watterson, Harold (Rita) Watterson and Donald (Rosalyn) Watterson, all of Butler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd L. Taylor Sr.; her brother, Howard Watterson; and her sister, Gloria.
Taylor - Friends of Vernelia J. Taylor, who died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, will be received from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral Services will follow at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Miller officiating.
Interment will be at West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
