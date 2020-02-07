Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon J. "Vern" Savage. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon J. "Vern" Savage, 57, of Fleming Island, Fla., and Aurora, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, from injuries sustained in a house fire in Florida.

He was born July 4, 1962, in Butler.

Vern was a graduate of Butler High School Class of 1981, and graduated from Grove City College with a B.S.B.A. degree in 1985.

Mr. Savage worked in the software industry and for the past five years, he was working in customer experience for SAP.

Vern was an avid Steelers and Penguins fan. He loved cooking and gardening. He loved wine, even white wine, as long as it was red. His favorite private time was walking his dog, Balto on the beach.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Tami (Tomba) Savage; his children, Kyle and Taylor Savage; his siblings, David A. (Cynthia) Savage, Michael J. (Catherine L.) Savage, Linda (Keith) Kristoff and Keith (Allison) Savage; and many nieces and nephews.

Vern was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore S. and Rose M. Savage (Prementine); and his dogs, Balto, Bailey, Shultz and Fritz.

SAVAGE - The family of Vernon J. "Vern" Savage, who died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made in Vern's memory to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

Offer condolences at



