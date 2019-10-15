Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica Julia Mathe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Veronica Julia Mathe, 91, of Zelienople passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.

Born Dec. 29, 1927, in Zelienople, she was the daughter of the late Paul Demeretz and Mary Souegyarto Demeretz.

Veronica was a totally devoted and committed member of St. Gregory Catholic Church, and to her church family. She was a member of the St. Anne Guild and the Altar Society. She worked at the cafeteria at St. Gregory Catholic School for over 50 years and cleaned the church building. Bishop David Zubik presented Veronica with the Magnifying the Kingdom Award.

Veronica was well-known in Zelienople for her homemade nut rolls. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Veronica leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Christine K. Tyson and Warren J. (Annie) Mathe; her four grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; her sister, Margaret (Hayden) Rice; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Veronica was preceded in death by her husband, Gasper J. Mathe, who passed away in 1993; four sisters; and three brothers.

MATHE - A Mass of Christian burial for Veronica Julia Mathe, who died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople.

Veronica will be laid to rest at the Zelienople Community Mausoleum.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Veronica's memory to the St. Gregory Catholic Church Tuition Fund.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Veronica Julia Mathe, 91, of Zelienople passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.Born Dec. 29, 1927, in Zelienople, she was the daughter of the late Paul Demeretz and Mary Souegyarto Demeretz.Veronica was a totally devoted and committed member of St. Gregory Catholic Church, and to her church family. She was a member of the St. Anne Guild and the Altar Society. She worked at the cafeteria at St. Gregory Catholic School for over 50 years and cleaned the church building. Bishop David Zubik presented Veronica with the Magnifying the Kingdom Award.Veronica was well-known in Zelienople for her homemade nut rolls. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.Veronica leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Christine K. Tyson and Warren J. (Annie) Mathe; her four grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; her sister, Margaret (Hayden) Rice; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Veronica was preceded in death by her husband, Gasper J. Mathe, who passed away in 1993; four sisters; and three brothers.MATHE - A Mass of Christian burial for Veronica Julia Mathe, who died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople.Veronica will be laid to rest at the Zelienople Community Mausoleum.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Veronica's memory to the St. Gregory Catholic Church Tuition Fund.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close