Veronica Julia Mathe, 91, of Zelienople passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born Dec. 29, 1927, in Zelienople, she was the daughter of the late Paul Demeretz and Mary Souegyarto Demeretz.
Veronica was a totally devoted and committed member of St. Gregory Catholic Church, and to her church family. She was a member of the St. Anne Guild and the Altar Society. She worked at the cafeteria at St. Gregory Catholic School for over 50 years and cleaned the church building. Bishop David Zubik presented Veronica with the Magnifying the Kingdom Award.
Veronica was well-known in Zelienople for her homemade nut rolls. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
Veronica leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Christine K. Tyson and Warren J. (Annie) Mathe; her four grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; her sister, Margaret (Hayden) Rice; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Veronica was preceded in death by her husband, Gasper J. Mathe, who passed away in 1993; four sisters; and three brothers.
MATHE - A Mass of Christian burial for Veronica Julia Mathe, who died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople.
Veronica will be laid to rest at the Zelienople Community Mausoleum.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Veronica's memory to the St. Gregory Catholic Church Tuition Fund.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 15, 2019