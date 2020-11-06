1/1
Veva B. McConnell
Veva B. McConnell, 90, of North Beaver Township passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Edison Manor Nursing Home.

Born Feb. 15, 1930, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Hazel Youkers Herold.

She was married to Frank Thomas McConnell for 37 years. He passed on March 3, 1986.

Veva was a member of Moravia Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Her family was her life.

Survivors include three sons, Thomas Edward (Cindy), Frank David (Kathy) McConnell, all of New Castle, and Charles Robert McConnell of North Beaver; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Martha Ann on July 16, 2018; a grandson, Chris McConnell; and was the last surviving of her four brothers and five sisters.

MCCONNELL - Visiting hours for Veva B. McConnell, who died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, were held Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Marshall Funeral Home, Main Street, Wampum. Her nephew, the Rev. Dr. James Legge officiated.

Interment followed in Valley View Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 6, 2020.
