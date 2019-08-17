Butler Eagle

Vickie L. DeThomas (1946 - 2019)
Vickie L. DeThomas, 73, of Allison Park passed away in her sleep on Tuesday. Vickie suffered from Parkinson's disease.
Born May 9, 1946, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mary Alice (Henry) Smith.
Vickie was a member of Holy Sepulcher Church.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur DeThomas of Allison Park; her sister, Alice Marie Spindler; and several nieces and nephews.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother; and two sisters.
DETHOMAS - A memorial Mass service for Vickie L. DeThomas, who died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Sepulcher Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler.
She will be laid to rest at St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery, 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw.
Arrangements were entrusted to King Funeral Home, Allison Park.
The family suggests memorial donations to be sent to Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Bellevue, PA 15202, or at www.pfwpa.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Vickie's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
