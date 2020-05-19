Vickie L. Hopson, 67, of Gibsonia, formerly of Butler, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on Nov. 28, 1952, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Norman Kummer and the late Virginia (Patten) Kummer.
Vickie was a Butler High School graduate.
She was a CNA at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars, retiring in January 2019.
Vickie enjoyed knitting, and especially spending time with her grandkids.
She was a member of New Community Church in Wexford.
She is survived by three daughters, Jaime (Herbert) Wood of Butler, Kristina (Charles) Norgren of Gibsonia, and Kimberly (Bobby) Campbell of Gibsonia; four grandchildren, Victoria and Jasper Wood, Cayton Hopson and Shyla Campbell; one brother, Thomas (Diane) Kummer of Gaithersburg, Md.; one sister, Patti (Steve) Norwitz of Wilmington, Del.; four nieces; and five nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Hopson Jr., whom she married on Dec. 9, 1972, and who passed away on June 26, 2014; and one infant brother, Lyndon Kummer.
HOPSON - Due to the many restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, there will not be a public visitation for Vickie L. Hopson, who died Sunday, May 17, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Community Church, 3100 Wexford Road, Wexford, PA 15090.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 19 to May 20, 2020.