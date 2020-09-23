Victor A. Ohl Jr., 84, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Sarver passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at West Marion Hospital in Ocala, Fla.
Born Jan. 21, 1936, in Butler, he was the son of the late Victor A. Ohl Sr. and Marie Beck Ohl.
He worked as a millwright for U.S. Steel and Thermal Industries.
He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot.
Vic enjoyed auto racing, woodworking and fishing.
Surviving are his stepdaughter, Linda Sarver of Upper St. Clair; his stepgranddaughter, Sophia Sarver; and his brothers, Walter Ohl of Ocala, Fla., and Howard Ohl of Sarver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ohl.
OHL - There will be no visitation for Victor A. Ohl Jr., who died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
Private graveside services were held at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Arrangements were handled by Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
