Victor B. "Jim" "Speedy" Carbin, 90, of Butler passed away Sunday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born April 4, 1930, in Butler, he was a son of the late Frederick Carbin and Catherine (Hornberger) Carbin.
Victor retired in 1992, from the Armco Steel plant, in the strip sheers department, following 40 years of service. After his retirement, he worked part time delivering for NAPA and Allied Auto Parts.
He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman, and was an avid bowler, as he was a former member of the KONO Stones Bowling League.
A veteran of the Korean War, he served with the U.S. Army with the Allied Occupation Forces in Germany.
His family would like to thank the staff for their wonderful care at the Orchards and also the Good Samaritan Hospice.
Surviving is his wife of nearly 65 years, Mary Margaret (Kriley) Carbin, whom he married Sept. 22, 1955.
Also surviving are five daughters, Victoria (Dale) Cornetti of Boyers, Catherine (Larry) Maser of Butler, Mary Lou (Ben) Cypher of Saxonburg, Maria (Matt) Gildea of Belchertown, Mass., and Patricia (Walter) Gall of Butler; four sons, James (Linda) Carbin of Acushnet, Mass., Raymond Carbin of Saxonburg, Randal Carbin of Columbus, Ohio, and Stephen (Sherry) Carbin of Buford, Ga.
He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, Brian (Eva) Jesteadt, Jason Jesteadt and his fiancée, Meghan Rodriguez, Veronica Cornetti, Joseph (Samantha) Cornetti, Benjamin (Melissa) Cypher, Jarrett Carbin, Brandon Carbin, Sarah (Ryan) Bowser, Taylor Carbin, Madison Carbin, Meghan Gildea, Monica Gildea, Karley Gall, and his quadruplet granddaughters, Mary, Heather, Emily and Natalie Gall.
He also leaves behind six great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Lucas Jesteadt, Hanna and Ryan Cornetti, and Rylee and Reagan Cypher; one sister, Helen (Carbin) Kriley of Butler; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, John and Marie Kriley; his grandson, Kevin Jesteadt and his fiancée, Lindsey Myers; seven sisters, Catherine, Margaret, Alice, Marie, Mae, Bertha and Clara; five brothers, Fred, Bernard, George, Philip, William, and two infant brothers.
CARBIN - Friends of Victor B. "Jim" "Speedy" Carbin, who died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman. The Rev. Ward Stakem will officiate.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery.
Due to the current restrictions and mandates, all attending are required to provide and wear a facial covering and practice social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.
