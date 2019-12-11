Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor "Vic" Geibel. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Grace at Calvary Lutheran Church Butler , PA View Map Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Victor "Vic" Geibel, 93, of Butler went on to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Born Jan. 26, 1926, in Butler, he was the son of Desidarius Geibel and Anna (Waltman) Geibel.

Vic was a World War II veteran and served in the Marine Corps, 2nd Division 8th Marine.

Vic retired in 1988 from the Armco Steel plant in Butler, following 42 years. He was a lifelong resident of Butler, was a member of Grace at Calvary Lutheran Church, Happy Hunters, the East Butler Volunteer Fire Co., the American Legion, the Marine Corps League, the and the Trappers Association.

He loved to dance with his wife Annabelle, enjoyed golfing, spending time at Camp Bonniebrook, was an excellent lifelong hunter and trapper, and had mentored many young hunters and trappers.

His family would like to extend a special thanks to Annabelle's extended family for their love and support and also to the staff of Concordia and Good Samaritan Hospice for the care that he received. They started out as caregivers but became more like family.

Surviving are his children, Edward Geibel Ball of Texas, Richard (Doris) Geibel of Texas, Kathy Ann (Greg) Marshall of Texas, Robin (Stella) Geibel of Butler, Valerie (Don) Dalton of Tennessee, and Sherry (Robert) Steakley of Texas; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Janice Geibel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Annabelle Schoentag Baker Geibel; the mother of his children, Audrey Farmer Geibel Neff; a daughter-in-law, Sue Ball; and his siblings and their spouses, Marcella and George Schnur, Leona and Gene Farnen, Russell and Helen Geibel, Lauretta and Ralph Christie, Glenn "Pee-wee" Geibel, Hazel Geibel and Delores (Honey) Geibel.

GEIBEL - Per his request following cremation, the family and friends of Victor "Vic" Geibel, who died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, will gather from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, for a celebration of life at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Grace at Calvary Lutheran Church in Butler. The Rev. Tara Lynn will officiate.

