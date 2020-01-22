Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor S. Anderson. View Sign Service Information Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services 1119 Washington Ave. Monaca , PA 15061 (724)-728-4000 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services 1119 Washington Ave. Monaca , PA 15061 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services 1119 Washington Ave. Monaca , PA 15061 View Map Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services 1119 Washington Ave. Monaca , PA 15061 View Map Service 11:00 AM Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services 1119 Washington Ave. Monaca , PA 15061 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Victor S. Anderson, 83, of Cranberry Township was called to heaven on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Born June 26, 1936 in Hanamakonda, Deccan, India, he was a son of the late Arthur Hemlin Anderson and Isabell Sarah Anderson (Barnett).

Victor was a graduate of Breeks Memorial Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School in Ootacamund, India. After graduating, he left to settle in the United States and continue his education.

Victor continued his education first at Providence-Barrington Bible College in Rhode Island. He then attended Wheaton College in Illinois, earning a Bachelor of Science while competing on the soccer and wrestling teams. He had a heart to serve the Lord and his choice was to follow in his parents footsteps and become a missionary or continue his education and serve through becoming a doctor.

He chose the path of medicine and attended the University of Illinois Medical School. It was also during this period when he met his wife, Dorothy Ann Anderson (Zoppelt). They were married Sept. 15, 1962 in Aliquippa. They were married for 45 years, until March 25, 2008, when Dorothy was called to her heavenly home.

Victor was called to serve in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. He served two years as a captain, spending time abroad in Korea.

After his military service, Victor and Dorothy lived in several communities in the Pittsburgh area, including Monroeville, Greensburg and Center Township. He continued his education at the University of Pittsburgh, where he specialized in plastic and reconstructive surgery. After receiving his specialized training, he worked in several Pittsburgh area hospitals before establishing his own practice in Greensburg, where Dorothy assisted as the office manager.

Other than his passion for medicine and learning, Victor was strongly committed to the Lord. He was involved as an elder at many churches and sang in multiple choirs. Even as his mobility began to decline, he was dedicated to praying for others as his way to continue to serve the Lord.

Victor leaves two sons, Michael S. Anderson and his wife, Amber Anderson with their children, Annelies and Tabitha, and Samuel Anderson and his wife, Katie Anderson along with their children, Kyle and Sarah.

He also leaves two siblings, Eunice Kolb and her husband, Aaron Kolb, and Ken Anderson and his wife, Lois Anderson.

Victor also leaves numerous loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, David Anderson and his wife, Joan Anderson.

ANDERSON - Friends of Victor S. Anderson, who died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca.

Friends may also call on from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The Rev. Dr. Adam Jackley will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Victor's nephew, Andy Anderson, serving as a missionary in Madrid, Spain. The easiest way to send donations is to use the following link

https://team.org/givenow/us/add-donation?v2glid=107990







