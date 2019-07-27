Victoria D. "Mama Vick" Smith, 72, of Lyndora "L.A.P.A." passed away on Thursday.
She was the daughter of the late Eugene and Peg Smith; mother of Tim "Smitty" Smith, Dina Smith Russo and Tommy Smith; sister of Gene Smith and Connie Codispot; and grandmother of Amber, Alison, Willy, Tony, Aiva and Blade.
She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ron Smith.
SMITH - Friends of Victoria D. "Mama Vick" Smith, who died Thursday, July 25, 2019, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler, with funeral services immediately following.
Published in Butler Eagle from July 27 to July 28, 2019