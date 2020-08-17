Victoria S. Beblo, 90, of Butler, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Newhaven Court at Clearview after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Born Dec. 19, 1929, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late John and Nora Szul Beblo.
Vicki spent her entire working career as a professional seamstress. She was employed at several businesses in the Butler area. Her customers came from near and far. In her later years, she worked for her brother, Bernie Beblo, who was the sole proprietor of The Gents, a men's clothing store in Butler. She also sewed for many of her family and friends, and she especially enjoyed making clothes for a number of her nieces and some nephews.
Vicki was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church. She loved her church and she would walk to Mass every Sunday - rain, sunshine or snow.
She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, and she loved going to the casino.
Vicki is survived by three siblings, Leo (Lorraine) Beblo, Bertha Beblo and Fran (Joseph) Wallace, who was her caretaker for many, many years.
She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Dorothy Beblo; and many nieces and nephews.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; and seven sisters.
The family thanks Sherri Zagurskie, Susan Shedio, Vicki's guardian, Cheryl Shuler, and Newhaven Court at Clearview and the employees of its memory care unit for their help and loving care.
BEBLO - There was no visitation for Victoria S. Beblo, who died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler.
Entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
The family requests memorial donations to Butler Catholic School, 515 E. Locust St., Butler, PA 16001, or to St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net
.