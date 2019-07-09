Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vida Lee "Boots" McMaster. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born on March 18, 1928, in Evans City, to Frank C. and Hazel M. "May" Weigel.

Vida Lee grew up in Harmony. She attended Zelienople High School.

She worked at Isaly's in Zelienople as a teenager and upon marriage, was a full-time housewife and mother. Vida Lee married Jerry in 1946 in Zelienople. They were happily married for 55 years.

She was a member of the Zelienople Junior Club and a past president of the Zelienople Senior Club. Vida Lee was also a past worthy matron of the Order of the Eastern Star and served as the Sunday school secretary at St. Peter's Reformed Church for several years.

She enjoyed antiquing and furniture refinishing with her husband.

Vida Lee is survived by her sons, F. Douglas McMaster from Burlington Township, N.J., and Tim McMaster (Sharyn) of Zelienople; her daughter, Wendy Grubbs of Zelienople; her grandchildren, Scott McMaster (Sheri), Alecia Flood (Michael), Shawn Grubbs (Justi) and Melissa Grubbs; her great-grandchildren, Christopher and Dylan Grubbs, Emily, Sarah and Ethan McMaster, Tyler and Avery Flood, and Bradley and Brody Grubbs.

She is also survived by a niece, Debbie Hall (Cletis); a nephew, Terry Ray Weigel (Nancy), both of Florida; and other relatives.

Vida Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her parents; her brother, Ray Weigel; her grandson, Mark R. Grubbs; and her granddaughter, Dana M. McMaster.

MCMASTER - Private family services for Vida Lee "Boots" McMaster, who died Sunday, July 7, 2019, will be held on Saturday.

Interment will be at St. Peter's Reformed Church Cemetery in Zelienople.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Peter's Reformed Church, 320 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063, or to the Zelienople Historical Society, 243 S. Main St., Zelienople, PA 16063.

Published in Butler Eagle on July 9, 2019

